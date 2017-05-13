I agree with Michelle Obama 100%. We should care what we're putting in our bodies. We should care what growing and developing children are eating. It makes you wonder what Trumps motives are. Why make the children suffer? I believe he has personally benefited from this some how. He is so crooked.
'What is wrong with you?' Michelle Obama savages Trump's gutting of her legacy
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sat May 13, 2017 5:07 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment