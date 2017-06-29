Living in Louisville, KY I can promise you that the majority of us do not want our tax dollars being used to teach the bible in public schools. It is not right. If people want their children being taught the bible then send them to a private school. We the people have a right to say "no" to this. Bevin needs to go. Church is separate from state.
Kentucky Public Schools Can Now Offer Bible Classes In Social Studies Curriculum | HuffPost
Seeded on Thu Jun 29, 2017 5:42 AM
