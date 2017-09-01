Yes ladies and gentlemen, we are living in a police state. This officer was out of line. By law a person must consent to their blood being drawn. This officer over stepped his bounds and tried to break the law. The nurse was well within her legal rights to deny the cops request. He needs to resign from his position as an officer of the law because he obviously feels that he is above the law.
Video Shows Officer Arresting A Nurse For Refusing To Let Police Draw Blood From An Unconscious Man
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Sep 1, 2017 8:04 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment