Video Shows Officer Arresting A Nurse For Refusing To Let Police Draw Blood From An Unconscious Man

Seeded by Ruthless View Original Article: Buzzfeed.com
Seeded on Fri Sep 1, 2017 8:04 AM
Yes ladies and gentlemen, we are living in a police state. This officer was out of line. By law a person must consent to their blood being drawn. This officer over stepped his bounds and tried to break the law. The nurse was well within her legal rights to deny the cops request. He needs to resign from his position as an officer of the law because he obviously feels that he is above the law.

